NATO chief to meet Zelensky during April 20 visit to Kiev — FT

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is expected to meet with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and other high-ranking officials on Thursday, the Financial Times reported.

According to the newspaper, the meeting will take place before the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) convenes at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on April 21 where Stoltenberg is expected to urge his allies to speed up arms deliveries to Ukraine.

Earlier on Thursday, Ukraine’s Strana news outlet reported that Stoltenberg had arrived in Kiev on an unannounced visit which was later confirmed to TASS by NATO’s press service.

The unannounced visits of NATO officials to countries where active combat is underway are common practice. During the 20-year war in Afghanistan, the alliance never announced the visits of its secretaries general to the country in advance but released information about their visits after they had been either completed or about to be wrapped up.