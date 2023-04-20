Information exchanges on biolaboratories among CIS countries vary — secretary general

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The degree and depth of information exchanges on the subject of biolaboratories among the member countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) vary, CIS Secretary-General Sergey Lebedev told TASS in an interview.

"There is an understanding and exchange of information on this topic with most CIS countries, but the degree and depth of this exchange vary. This is common knowledge. Nevertheless, there is an understanding and cooperation in this sphere," he said, answering a question whether there was an understanding and transparency in data exchange on biolaboratories' activities in their territories with all CIS countries or if there was no transparency in this sphere with some CIS member states.

Lebedev noted that the issue of biolaboratories was being discussed with all CIS countries.

"I have repeatedly attended expert consultations, first of all, those conducted by Russia’s Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This topic is raised by Russia in the first place," the CIS secretary-general pointed out.