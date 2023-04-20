China to hold naval drills near Hainan on April 21-23

SHANGHAI, April 20. /TASS/. The Navy of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) will hold drills in the vicinity of the Hainan province in southern China on April 21-23, according to a statement published on the website of China’s Maritime Safety Administration on Thursday.

The short notice indicates the coordinates of the areas where a temporary ban on maritime traffic is being introduced. The drills will kick off at 6 p.m. local time (1 p.m. Moscow time) on April 21 and will be completed at 8 a.m. (3 p.m. Moscow time) on April 23.

The statement does not specify which forces and means will be engaged.