Russian troops hit Ukrainian army’s reserves near Dzerzhinsk, Avdeyevka

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russian troops delivered strikes at areas of the concentration of Ukrainian army reserves near Dzerzhinsk and Avdeyevka and destroyed a Ukrainian Grad multiple rocket launcher near Novoselvka Pervaya, Ivan Bigma, a spokesman for the South battlegroup, told TASS on Thursday.

"Artillery units of the South battlegroup delivered strikes at the centers of temporary deployment and concentration of reserves of the Ukrainian army’s 24th mechanized brigade near Dzerzhinsk and 110mechanized brigade near Avdeyevka," he said.

Apart from that, according to Bigma, the battlegroup’s missile units hit a center of temporary deployment of the 54th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army near Slavyansk and destroyed the position of a Ukrainian Grad multiple rocket launcher near Novoselovka Pervaya.