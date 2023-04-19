S-300, Tor systems involved in tactical military exercise in Belarus

MINSK, April 19. /TASS/. Battalions of air defense missile systems S-300 and Tor-M2K are involved in tactical exercises by Belarus’s air defense forces that started on Wednesday, the TV company of the Belarusian Defense Ministry VoenTV said on Wednesday.

"Battalions of Tor-M2K and S-300 systems will march to the designated area and perform combat duty tasks. They will deflect a simulated attack by air targets, including unmanned aerial systems, cruise missiles and enemy aviation," the TV channel said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said that in accordance with the training schedule for April 19-22, a tactical exercise will be held with one of the units of the air defense forces. It was noted that the personnel would practice the tasks of protecting ground forces and crucial civilian infrastructure from the enemy's air raids and high accuracy weapons.