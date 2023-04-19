Russia, China reaffirm similarity of approaches to informational security — statement

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Russia and China reaffirmed the similarity of approaches to ensuring international informational security based on the UN Charter, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on the April 18 consolations in Beijing.

"The event confirms the similarly of approaches to ensuring the international informational security based on the UN Charter - first and foremost, based on principles of sovereign equality of states and non-intervention in their informational space," the communique reads.

The Foreign Ministry noted that the event evidenced the mutual aspiration to improve the international legal basis in the area of use of informational and communications technologies through trust-building, dialogue and rapprochement of positions in close cooperation with developing countries.