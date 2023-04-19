Special envoy highlights China’s determination to defend national dignity from US actions

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Beijing is determined to vigorously defend its sovereignty and national dignity from the actions of the United States, Liu Xiaoming, Beijing’s special representative for Korean Peninsula Affairs, said in an interview with TASS.

"[Chinese] President Xi Jinping outlined the main principles for building relations with the US, which include mutual respect, peaceful co-existence and mutually beneficial cooperation. We are willing to build good relations with the US based on these principles," the Chinese special envoy noted. "However, should our sovereignty, national dignity and territorial integrity be violated, we will vigorously defend our sovereignty, security and development interests," he added.

"Unfortunately, the US views China as its main rival and the greatest geopolitical challenge," he went on to say. "They made a big mistake, failing to understand China. They chose an erroneous strategy towards China, which is summed up in three words: invest, unite and compete."

According to Liu, China has always believed that, "healthy, stable relations between China and the US benefit not only the people of the two countries but also the world, contributing to its prosperity."

"Chinese President Xi Jinping pointed out that the future of the entire world depended on whether China and the US managed to reach a settlement in their relations. There should only be a positive answer to this question because there simply are no other options," the Chinese special envoy concluded.