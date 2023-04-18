Siblings detained in Melitopol for gathering information for Ukraine — law enforcement

MELITOPOL, April 18. /TASS/. Two siblings - a man and a woman - were detained in the city of Melitopol for gathering information about Russian troops for the Ukrainian army, a law enforcement officer in the Zaporozhye Region told reporters on Tuesday.

"Police put an end to the activities of two siblings who were gathering information about the places of deployment of Russian troops and their weapons," he said.

The man told Russia’s National Guard officers that he had sent a photo of a flying Russian warplane to a Ukrainian Telegram bot, adding information about the direction of the flight. His sister, in turn, informed the Ukrainian army of the movement of columns of military vehicles near her home. "Since the siblings lacked special knowledge and skills, their activities did not have any negative consequences," the officer noted. "They did not get any money from Ukraine for what they had done," he added.

The man and the woman repented, saying they would like to get Russian passports and return to normal life. "They would like to warn the Zaporozhye Region’s residents against collaborating with the Ukrainian authorities," the law enforcement officer noted.