Russia-China cooperation helps stabilize world situation — Shoigu

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Russia-China interaction has a stabilizing effect on the world situation and helps ease tensions, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said during talks with Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu in Moscow on Tuesday.

"Coordinated efforts in the international arena have a stabilizing effect on the world situation and help reduce the conflict potential. It is important that our countries see eye to eye on the issue of the ongoing transformation of the global geopolitical landscape," Shoigu said.

Shoigu also stressed that Russia and China coordinated their actions in preparing joint maritime and air patrols and military exercises - both bilateral and multilateral - within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and ADMM Plus (a mechanism for interaction by the defense departments of ten ASEAN countries and nine dialogue partner states, including Russia, China and the US).

"I am certain that today's meeting will serve to further strengthen the Russian-Chinese strategic partnership in the defense sphere and promote a frank discussion on topical issues of global and regional security," Shoigu stressed.

Earlier, a Chinese military delegation led by the Defense Minister, Colonel-General Li Shangfu laid wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the foot of the Kremlin wall in Moscow.