G7 nations regret DPRK’s refusal to take action towards denuclearization — statement

KARUIZAWA /Japan/, April 17. /TASS/. The Group of Seven (G7) countries believe that North Korea is developing its nuclear capabilities unlawfully, and regrets the lack of action towards denuclearization on Pyongyang's part, said a statement of the G7 Non-Proliferation Directors Group on Monday.

"The DPRK’s development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles poses a clear and serious challenge to the international community and is blatant violations of multiple UNSCRs. Its missile launches also pose an unacceptable risk to civil aviation operating in the Pyongyang Flight Information Region and could endanger civil aviation and maritime operations transiting the region," the statement said.

"We note with serious concern the DPRK’s repeated declarations on developing tactical nuclear weapons, backed up by increasingly aggressive nuclear rhetoric and a renewed nuclear doctrine," the statement stressed.

The G7 also deeply regrets "that the DPRK has not taken any concrete actions towards the complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantlement of those weapons and programmes."

"This series of actions demonstrate the DPRK's continued efforts to further develop its unlawful nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities. These reckless actions cannot and will never confer the DPRK the status of a nuclear-weapon State in accordance with the NPT or any special status whatsoever," the statement stressed.

The DPRK has already conducted 12 missile launches this year, including the first-ever test launch of the Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile.

Japan is chairing the Group of Seven this year, and its Hiroshima will host a G7 summit in May.