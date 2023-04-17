Sudanese army begins final phase of operation, pursuing special forces — army spokesman

CAIRO, April 17. /TASS/. The Sudanese army has begun the final stage of its operation and is currently in pursuit of the Rapid Support Forces (special forces) units, a Sudanese army spokesman said on Monday.

"The [Sudanese] army has begun the final phase of the operation, which is the pursuit of the Rapid Support Forces units," the Al Hadath TV channel broadcasting from Dubai quoted the top brass as saying. According to him, "at the moment the members of special forces are fleeing in all directions." He added that a large number of Rapid Reaction Force fighters "are surrendering to the armed forces."

The army spokesman’s statement was broadcast on Sudanese television, the building of which, according to Al Hadath, is once again under the control of the army.

According to the army spokesman, "the army is fighting according to a previously drawn up plan and is holding all its positions." He expressed his regret over the fact that the special forces "tried to fight near residential areas close to populated areas without taking into account the safety of civilians."

The situation in Sudan escalated due to disagreements between SAF commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the Sovereign Council (the country’s governing body), and his deputy in the council, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), the Rapid Support Forces chief. On the morning of April 15, clashes broke out between the two groups near a military base in Merowe and in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum. According to the latest figures from the Sudan doctors’ union, some 100 civilians have been killed in the fighting, while the WHO reports more than a thousand casualties.