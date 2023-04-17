Five G7 nations agree on reduction of nuclear fuel market’s reliance on Russian supplies

TOKYO, April 17. /TASS/. Japan, the UK, Canada, the US and France have reached an agreement on cooperation in the area of nuclear fuel and maintenance of stable supply chains for reducing the global market’s reliance on Russia as a supplier of such resources, according to a statement issued on Monday at the Nuclear Energy Forum that is being held in Japan’s Sapporo alongside the meeting of G7 ministers on climate, energy and environment.

"Acknowledging the risks that come along with the present structure of global reliance of nuclear supply and the significance of diversifying it, the G7 commits to exploring further cooperation to promote global nuclear supply chains by responsible actors, further reduce our reliance on civil nuclear and related goods from Russia, and assist countries seeking to diversify their supplies," the statement reads.

G7 countries’ leaders announced the intention to cut the reliance on civil nuclear technologies and other related products from Russia in a joint statement last June. In particular, they planned to work on providing assistance to countries seeking to diversify their chains of nuclear fuel supplies.