Three Syrian servicemen killed in drone attack – reconciliation center

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Members of terrorist groups used drones to attack the positions of Syrian government forces in the country’s Latakia Governorate, killing three Syrian servicemen, said Oleg Gurinov, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria.

"Over the past 24 hours, one shelling attack and two drone strikes were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone," he said.

"They were carried out by the Islamic Party of Turkestan terrorist group [outlawed in Russia] and targeted the positions of Syrian government troops near the settlements of Safsafa, Kara-Kilisa and Kastal al-Bordj in the Latakia governorate," the Russian official continued. "As a result of these attacks, three Syrian servicemen were killed and two injured.".