Russian air defense forces intercept five HIMARS rockets, down three drones

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces intercepted five HIMARS rockets and destroyed three Ukrainian drones over the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov told a briefing on the special military operation in Ukraine on Saturday.

"In the past 24 hours, air defense capabilities intercepted five rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system. In addition, three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed near the locality of Opytnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Rubezhnoye and Chervonopopovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Overall, according to Konashenkov, the following targets have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation: 407 aircraft, 228 helicopters, 3,756 unmanned aerial vehicles, 415 surface-to-air missile systems, 8,677 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,085 multiple launch rocket systems, 4,593 field artillery guns and mortars and 9,513 special military motor vehicles.