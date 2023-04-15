Russian forces eliminate more than 60 Ukrainian troops near Krasny Liman

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Aviation and artillery systems of Russia’s Battlegroup Center destroyed more than 60 Ukrainian troops in the Krasny Liman direction, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday.

"In the Krasny Liman area, assault aviation and artillery systems of the Battlegroup Center inflicted damage on the enemy units near the settlements of Chervonopopovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Terny and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

The strikes eliminated as many as 60 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, a pickup truck as well as a D-20 howitzer and a D-30 howitzer in that area in the past 24 hours, the general specified.