MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Russian forces eliminated roughly 30 Ukrainian soldiers and Msta-B and D-30 howitzers in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry’s spokesman, Colonel-General Igor Konashenkov, said at a briefing on Saturday.

"As many as 30 Ukrainian personnel, a pickup truck, and also Msta-B and D-30 howitzers were destroyed in those directions in the past 24 hours," the general said.