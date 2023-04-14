CSTO discusses international flights of member nations’ warplanes

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Representatives of the member countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a Russia-led security bloc, held consultations on the issue of international flights of the member states’ warplanes, CSTO spokesman Vladislav Shchegrikovich told TASS on Friday.

Taking part in the consultations were representatives from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan. "The sides discussed, specified and agreed proposals on amendments to the agreement on the status of forces and means of the CSTO collective security system in the area of the transportation of army and other units, their movables, and military products dated September 15, 2015," he said.