MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The landscape of Russia, its vast territory and climatic features reduce to nothing the chances of any attempts to cause the country’s split by military means, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of PMC Wagner, said in an article uploaded to the Telegram channel of his press service on Friday.

"Attempts to cause Russia’s collapse by military means are doomed. Forests, swamps, vast territories and climatic features reliably protect the country's territory. In fact, it is a vast fortified area. As it always happened in history, the enemy who reached Moscow, eventually fled in disgrace. What initially looked like a road to victory eventually turned out a road of death on the way back," Prigozhin recalled.

In his opinion, the representatives of the Anglo-Saxon world behind Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky are aiming to achieve the political fragmentation of Russia.