Belarusian Air Force ready to use special munitions to defense Union State — pilot

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Belarusian pilots are ready to use special munitions in order to ensure military security of the Union State, a Belarusian Air Force pilot said Friday.

"The training included both theory course and practical training under leadership of experienced Russian instructors, which made it possible not only to improve crews’ practical skills but to also get familiar with new methods of using modern munitions, including special munitions. […] Should it become necessary, we are ready to use our new knowledge and skills in practice in order to ensure military security of both our state and the Union State in general," the pilot says on a video, published by the Russian Defense Ministry Friday.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that Belarusian pilots completed their additional training in use of Su-25 assault planes, including with use of special munitions.