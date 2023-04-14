China opposes NATO meddling in Asia-Pacific — defense ministry

BEIJING, April 14. /TASS/. Beijing is against NATO’s interference into the Asia-Pacific region’s affairs under the pretext of countering the so-called Chinese challenge, Tan Kefei, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, said on Friday.

"China stands strongly against NATO’s interference into Asia-Pacific affairs under the pretext of the so-called Chinese challenge and the establishment of an Asia-Pacific alternative to NATO," he said.

He stressed that the Asia-Pacific region "must not turn into a chessboard for geopolitical rivalry" and called on NATO countries to drop "their Cold War mentality" and take on an objective attitude to China’s role in the region.