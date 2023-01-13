Any attempts to attack Belarus doomed to failure, says Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Any attempts to attack Belarus are doomed to failure, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second CIS Department Alexey Polishchuk said in an interview with TASS, adding that the Belarusian armed forces and the joint Russian-Belarusian regional group of troops reliably protect the western borders of the Union State.

NATO has been boosting the storm troops on the borders of the Union State, mainly in Poland and the Baltic countries, in recent years, he noted. ""It is being presented as if the issue was about preventive actions aimed at neutralizing certain threats from our side. Meanwhile, previously the allegedly temporary deployment of the alliance’s forces on a rotation basis was under consideration, whereas today no one makes any secret of the fact that the western military have arrived there for long," the diplomat added. "It is principal that it is NATO that is bringing military infrastructure closer to the borders of the Union State. We are forced to respond and retaliate adequately on such unfriendly steps," he said.

"How serious the risks of escalation provocation and attacks against Belarus from the Polish side are is a question to military analysts. I should only note that Russia and Belarus form a common defense space and are connected by respective obligations. Any attempts of making such attacks are doomed to failure. The western borders of the Union State are reliably protected by the Belarusian armed forces and the joint Russian-Belarusian regional group of arms," Polishchuk stressed.