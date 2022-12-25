Polish-made Krab artillery system destroyed by Russian troops in DPR - defense ministry

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. A Ukrainian Polish-made Krab self-propelled tracked gun-howitzer was destroyed in the Donetsk People’s Republic by Russian troops in the course of the special military operation during the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"A Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system was destroyed near the city of Seversk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," he said.

Apart from that, according to Konashenkov, in the course of the counterbattery operation, two Ukrainian Uragan multiple rocket launchers were destroyed near near Seversk and two Grad multiple rocket launchers were destroyed near the city of Makeyevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic.