S-400 air defense teams hold combat readiness drills in Belarus

MINSK, July 15. /TASS/. Alert air defense forces involving teams of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems held drills in Belarus, the republic’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"In compliance with the 2021/2022 training plan of the Air Force and Air Defense Troops, an exercise of alert air defense forces was held under the direction of the commander of the Air Force and Air Defense Troops," the ministry’s press office reported.

"The commander of the Air Force and Air Defense Troops highly commended the operations of the teams of S-400 air defense systems that participated in the exercise," the statement reads.

As the Belarusian Defense Ministry reported, "the military personnel of the joint [Belarus-Russia] combat training center participated for the first time" in the exercise.

"During the inspection, all the training targets were timely detected and notionally destroyed," the statement reads.