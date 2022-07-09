Russia’s air, missile, artillery strikes destroy over 210 Ukrainian targets, says ministry

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russian combat aircraft, missile and artillery troops eliminated over 210 Ukrainian military targets in the past 24 hours in the special operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday.

"Operational-tactical and army aviation aircraft, missile and artillery troops struck 22 command posts over 24 hours, <…> artillery units at firing positions in 72 regions, as well as manpower and military equipment in 117 regions," the spokesman said.