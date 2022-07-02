Russian air defenses down Ukraine’s MiG-29 aircraft in Nikolaev region - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russia’s air defenses downed Ukraine’s Mikoyan MiG-29 aircraft in the Nikolaev region, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

"Russian air defenses downed a Ukrainian MiG-29 aircraft near the Yavkino settlement in the Nikolaev region. In addition, 19 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were downed near the Voskresenovka, Glinskoye, Pitomnik, Zhovtnevoye, Rubezhnoye and Petrovka settlements in the Kharkov region, the Rabotino and Novodanilovka settlements in the Zaporozhye region, the Petrovskoye, Popasnaya and Kremennaya settlements in the Lugansk People’s Republic, as well as near Snezhnoye, Vysokoye, Yasinovataya, Donetsk, Makeyevka, Dokuchayevsk and Komsomolskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," he specified.

Konashenkov added that four rockets had been intercepted in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Kherson region. "Tactical and army aircraft, missile and artillery forces hit 39 Ukrainian command posts and two weapons depots near the city of Nikolaev, as well as manpower and military equipment in 302 areas," the Russian Defense Ministry spokesman added.

Russian aircraft, missile and artillery forces hit over 340 Ukrainian military targets in the past day, Konashenkov said.

