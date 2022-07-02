Russian airstrike kills up to 120 Ukrainian troops near Artemovsk

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Forces used high-precision weapons in an airstrike that killed up to 120 Ukrainian troops near Artemovsk, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

"The Russian Aerospace Forces used high-precision weapons to carry out an airstrike on the temporary base of the First Battalion of the 30th Mechanized Brigade near Artemovsk. Up to 120 Ukrainian troops were killed and about 15 pieces of military equipment were destroyed," he noted.

According to Konashenkov, Russian aircraft also hit a temporary site at a tractor plant in Kharkov where the Tenth Mountain Assault Brigade had stored weapons and military hardware. "Up to 30 troops were killed and ten armored and motor vehicles were destroyed," he added.

The Russian Aerospace Forces hit four platoons of Ukrainian multiple launch rocket systems with high-precision weapons in the past day.

"The Russian Aerospace Forces used high-precision weapons to hit four platoons of multiple launch rocket systems near Novoluganskoye, Zhelannoye, Berdychi and Vozdvizhenka, which were involved in shelling attacks on settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic," Konashenkov pointed out.

"The Russian Aerospace Forces used high-precision weapons to destroy five command posts of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Artemovsk and Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic and near Pervomaiskoye, Zeleny Gai and Barmashovo in the Nikolaev region, as well as three weapons depots near the Shevchenkovo and Novogrigorovka in the Zaporozhye region," he specified.

According to Konashenkov, Ukrainian troops and military equipment were hit in 32 areas.