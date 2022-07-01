Kiev is preparing a provocation with cluster munitions in Odessa — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is preparing a provocation in Odessa in order to accuse Russian forces of murdering civilians and destroying civilian infrastructure with prohibited cluster munitions, Russian Defense Control Center head Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev said Friday.

"In Odessa, the Kiev regime is preparing another devious provocation in order to accuse Russian Armed Forces of murdering civilians (including minors) and deliberate destruction of civilian infrastructure with cluster munitions, forbidden by international conventions," Mizintsev said.

According to the general, Odessa authorities plan to stage a damage to a social object with a crowd scene (up to 30 persons), prepared from anti-Russian activist, who will act as dead and injured in case of Russian fire at Ukrainian forces’ deployment locations.

After the footage is filmed, all participants will receive payment of $500 each, Mizintsev said, adding that every provocateur has already received $100. In order to perform this provocation, up to 20 foreign reporters together with UNICEF employees were delivered to Odessa between June 26 and 28.

"We warn the international community and international organizations in advance that this and other similar fake reports about alleged ‘Russian atrocities,’ fabricated by the Kiev authorities with support of Western supervisors will be widely disseminated in the media," Mizintsev said.