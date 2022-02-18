Black Sea Fleet’s naval aviation redeploys Su-24s from Crimea to other regions

SEVASTOPOL, February 18. /TASS/. Su-24 crews belonging to the Black Sea Fleet’s naval aviation conducted drills on avoiding a potential enemy’s strike and relocating to alternate airfields, according to a statement by the Black Sea Fleet press service on Friday.

"The exercise was conducted within the framework of the drills for shipborne forces, naval aviation and the units of the Black Sea Fleet’s coastal troops led by Fleet Commander, Admiral Igor Osipov. During the drills, ten Su-24 jets relocated from Crimea-based airfields to alternate ones located in other regions of the Russian Federation," the statement said.

It is noted that the aircraft crews, displaying creative approaches to avoiding the enemy’s strike, relocated to the alternate airfields significantly ahead of the set schedule.

The exercises were conducted within the framework of the preparation for major naval drills under the general guidance of the Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief.