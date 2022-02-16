Missile corvettes practice naval battle off Russia’s Pacific coast

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The Pacific Fleet’s missile corvettes engaged in a naval battle with a simulated enemy’s warships during drills in the Sea of Okhotsk, its press office reported on Wednesday.

The drills involved the missile corvettes Gromky and Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov, the press office specified.

"Upon exiting a mine dangerous area, the crews of the corvettes detected unidentified targets altering their course to approach a group of the Pacific Fleet’s ships," the statement says.

The combat teams of the corvettes Gromky and Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov employed PK-2 shipborne systems to generate radar and electronic interference to minimize the missile danger and engaged in a naval battle with the adversary warships. The targets were destroyed by A-190 artillery guns, the press office said.

Prior to that, the crews also practiced delivering artillery fire against various targets and eliminating floating mines dropped from adversary warships along the intended route of deployment, the statement says.

After completing combat firings, the naval sailors assumed control of the designated area and held an exercise to practice anti-sabotage defense during the anchorage in an unsafe roadstead, with timed operations for throwing grenades against notional submerged saboteurs, the press office said.

Overall, the Pacific Fleet’s drills in the Sea of Okhotsk have brought together more than 20 combat ships and support vessels and also aircraft and helicopters of naval aviation, the press office specified.