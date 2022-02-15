Uragan, Grad multiple rocket launchers wipe out enemy forces in Crimea drills

ROSTOV-ON-DON, February 15. /TASS/. The teams of Uragan and Grad multiple rocket launchers eliminated a hypothetical enemy’s artillery during drills at the Opuk training ground in Crimea, the press office of Russia’s Southern Military District reported on Tuesday.

"The teams of Uragan and Grad multiple launch rocket systems of the Southern Military District’s army corps stationed in the Republic of Crimea held a live-fire exercise at the Opuk combined arms practice range. The troops delivered fire against the targets that simulated the notional enemy’s artillery at a distance of over 30 km," the press office said in a statement.

During the live-fire exercise, the artillery units also struck the simulated enemy’s command posts. The troops practiced both individual and massive fire. The teams of Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles directed and adjusted the fire of rocket artillery batteries, the statement says.