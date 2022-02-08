Two Russian Tu-22M3 bombers conduct second air patrol over Belarus

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Two Russian Tupolev Tu-22M3 bombers performed their second air patrol over Belarus in an inspection of the Union State’s forces, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"As part of an inspection of the Union State’s Response Force, two Tu-22M3 long-range bombers of Russia’s Aerospace Force performed their second patrol in the airspace of the Republic of Belarus this month. The flight lasted about four hours," the ministry said.

At some sections of the route, the long-range bombers were escorted by Su-35S fighters of Russia’s Aerospace Force and Su-30SM fighter aircraft of the Belarusian Air Force, the ministry specified.

The Russian and Belarusian pilots successfully accomplished their assigned task, demonstrated impeccable flight skills, mastership and a high level of crew interoperability in the course of the joint flight, the ministry stressed.

"The assigned tasks have been accomplished in full. All the aircraft have returned to their home air bases," it added.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on February 5 that two Russian Tu-22M3 bombers also conducted an air patrol over Belarus.