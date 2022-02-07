Russian military to conduct over 20 researches into jam-secure navigation systems by 2030

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Russian military specialists will conduct over 20 R&D and experimental design works to create jam-resistant navigation means, Head of the General Staff’s Military Topographic Department, Chief of the Army Topographic Service Major General Alexander Zaliznyuk said on Monday.

"Over 20 R&D and experimental design works are planned until 2030 to study and develop advanced jam-secure navigational support systems," the Russian Army’s topographic chief said.

The Russian military specialists will also develop specialized individual-use navigation equipment for the missile troops and artillery, the Airborne Force and aviation, he said.

"The implementation of these measures will help meet the future requirements of the troops (forces) for navigational support systems in the next decade," the general stressed.