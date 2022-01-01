Militants’ mortar attack kills Syrian soldier in Idlib

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. A Syrian soldier was killed in Idlib province during a mortar attack by militants, the deputy chief of Russia’s center for the reconciliation of conflicting parties, Rear Admiral Oleg Zhuravlyov said on Saturday.

"In Idlib province, one Syrian soldier was killed on Saturday, when militants in the area of Banin opened mortar fire against government the government forces’ positions near the village of Khantutin," Zhuravlyov said.

On January 1, one bombardment was registered. Earlier, on December 30, 2021, one Syrian soldier was wounded by a sniper in Latakia.