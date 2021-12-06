Russian Navy’s warships deploy to Sea of Japan for drills

VLADIVOSTOK, December 6. /TASS/. A group of the Pacific Fleet’s warships comprising the frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov and the corvette Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov has deployed to the Sea of Japan for the first drills in the new combat training period, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

"At a naval combat training range, the crew of the frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov will hold an exercise to hunt down a mock enemy’s submarine and practice a set of preparatory and qualification drills with the fulfillment of an algorithm of measures in missile firings. A notional target will simulate the mock enemy’s warship. The crew of the corvette Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov will conduct an air defense exercise by a standalone ship as part of the commenced combat training," the press office said in a statement.

After completing the inspection of its upgraded systems and equipment, the frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov will enter service with the Pacific Fleet’s constant alert forces, the statement says.

In the spring of this year, the frigate that underwent heavy upgrade successfully conducted test-launches of seaborne Kalibr cruise missiles against coastal and naval targets from the Peter the Great Bay in the Sea of Japan.