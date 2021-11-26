Shipbuilders float out cutting-edge minesweeper for Russian Pacific Fleet

ST. PETERSBURG, November 26. /TASS/. The Project 12700 (Alexandrite-class) seventh mine countermeasures ship Anatoly Shlemov slated for entering service with Russia’s Pacific Fleet in 2022 was floated out at the Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard in St. Petersburg on Friday, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

"This is already the seventh ship that we are floating out. Moreover, beginning with the tenth ship, an upgraded and completely different series with other capabilities will be launched. In the immediate future, the Shipyard will lay down another splendid ship that we will start building with speed and quality for our customer at the beginning of next year," CEO of the Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau (the Project’s developer) Alexander Shlyakhtenko said at the launch ceremony.

The next warship of this series is set to be floated out in April 2022, Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard Head Vladimir Seredokho said. The warship is expected to be named after Soviet submarine officer, Rear Admiral Lev Chernavin.

Project 12700 minesweeper

The minesweeper Anatoly Shlemov was laid down in July 2019. The vessel is the Project 12700 seventh ship built on order from the Russian Navy. The warship has been named after Vice-Admiral Anatoly Shlemov who served in the Navy’s Main Shipbuilding Department and subsequently worked as the director of the United Shipbuilding Corporation’s Defense Procurement Department.

Project 12700 has been engineered by the Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) and represents a new generation of mine countermeasures ships. The warships of this Project feature the world’s largest unique hull made of monolithic fiberglass. The unique hull enhances the warship’s strength and ensures much improved anti-mine resistance.

Russia’s Project 12700 Alexandrite-class coastal-type minesweepers are designated to fight sea mines, which the new ships can encounter in the sea and on the seabed without entering the danger zone. The minesweepers can employ various sweeps, as well as remotely controlled and autonomous underwater drones.

The minesweeper features a corrosion-resistant hull and has an unlimited service life.