NATO drills in Black Sea prompted by US desire to deter Russia, says top diplomat

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. The NATO drills in the Black Sea are related to the desire of the United States and its allies to build up its policy of deterring Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"I believe that the NATO drills are related to the desire of the US and its allies to build up the policy of deterring Russia contrary to all the assurances made in the 1990s and enshrined in the Russia-NATO Founding Act," Russia’s top diplomat said.

"The Act has been completely breached at the core, which stipulated that NATO undertook not to expand its military infrastructure to the East, to the territory of its new members," Lavrov said.

"Over many years, Russia has grown accustomed to preparing for any provocations in relations with NATO," the foreign minister said.