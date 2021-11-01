Putin sets task to boost advanced weapons in air defense and ABM defense troops to 80%

SOCHI, November 1. /TASS/. The share of advanced weapons in the Russian air defense and anti-ballistic missile (ABM) defense troops will rise to 80% by 2025-2027, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a defense industry meeting in Sochi on Monday.

"The existing pace of rearming the air defense and ABM defense troops will make it possible to bring up the share of advanced weapons and equipment to no less than 80% at the turn of 2025-2027," the Russian leader said.

Special attention should be paid to developing a centralized aerospace defense command and control system, integrating reconnaissance and aerospace attack early warning subsystems into the single information space and deploying advanced space systems, Putin stressed.

"An upgraded aerospace defense system must detect all types of hypersonic and ballistic targets at large distances and be capable of destroying them along the entire flight path," the Russian president said.

The Russian leader also recalled the US plans to deploy intermediate-range missiles in Europe, which posed a big threat and danger for Russia. That is why, in accordance with the decisions made earlier, the Russian troops must additionally receive over 200 aircraft and 26 S-350 and S-400 surface-to-air missile systems in the coming years and also the latest and first serial-produced S-500 anti-aircraft missile launchers, Putin said.