Plant for Kalashnikov AK-103 production to be commissioned in Venezuela by end of 2022

LIMA, October 28. /TASS/. It is planned to commission a production line of Kalashnikov AK-103 submachine guns in Venezuela by the end of 2022, Director General of Rosoboronexport (incorporated into Rostec state corporation) Alexander Mikheyev told TASS ahead of the SITDEF 2021 international arms show.

"It is planned to finish the construction and commission the plant by the end of 2022 if nothing beyond our control happens," he said.

According to Mikheyev, Russian contractors conducted active work to build and equip the plant, which was noted by the Venezuelan side more than once. "Thanks to the timely planning and purchases of engineering equipment, the global price rise has not impacted the works," he said.

He also said that the AK-103 production plant in Venezuela could be modernized after commissioning. "The issue of the plant’s modernization may be considered in case the Venezuelan side requests it after the beginning of its work," he added.

The SITDEF 2021 show will be held in Peru’s capital city Lima until October 31. The show has been held once every two years since 2007. Rosoboronexport is its permanent participant.