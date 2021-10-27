Two Tu-160s fly over Barents, Norwegian seas escorted by MiG-31s — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Two Russian Tu-160 missile carrier bombers carried out an eight-hour sortie over Barents and Norwegian seas, Russian Defense Ministry told journalists Wednesday.

"Two Tu-160 long-range strategic missile carriers carried out a planned sortie over neutral waters of Barents and Norwegian Seas," the Ministry said.

According to the Ministry, the planes were escorted by Russian Navy Northern Fleet MiG-31 planes. The sortie lasted for about eight hours.

"Norwegian Air Force G-16 jet planes escorted the Russian missile carriers at certain parts of the route," the Ministry added.

The Ministry underscored that Russian long-range aviation planes regularly fly over neutral waters of the Arctic, the North Atlantic, Black and Baltic seas, as well as the Pacific Ocean.

"All flights of Russian Aerospace Forces planes are carried out in strict compliance with international air law," the Ministry added.