Russia’s lower house extends ballistic missile launch notification deal with China to 2030

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. The State Duma (the lower house of Russia’s parliament) ratified a protocol at its plenary session on Tuesday on extending until December 16, 2030 a Russia-China deal on notifying each other of ballistic missile and carrier rocket launches.

The Russian government submitted the document to the State Duma in July this year.

"To ratify the protocol signed in the city of Moscow and in the city of Beijing on December 15, 2020 on extending the agreement of October 13, 2009 between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of the People’s Republic of China on notifying each other’s side about the launches of ballistic missiles and space rocket carriers," the ratification bill says.

The agreement will be extended until December 16, 2030, the document reads.

As the explanatory note says, "the continued implementation of the agreement in compliance with the protocol signed for the period until December 16, 2030 meets the interests of the Russian Federation.".