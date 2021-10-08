Nuclear-powered subs of Northern Fleet conducted training duel in Barents Sea

MURMANSK, October 8. /TASS/. Two nuclear-powered submarines of the Northern Fleet have conducted a training "duel" in the Barents Sea with the application of torpedoes, the press service of the fleet reported on Friday.

"The submariners of the Northern Fleet delivered torpedo firing in a duel. The crews of both nuclear missile submarines conducted anti-submarine training to carry out torpedo firing in a duel scenario," the report reads.

The press service specified that the submariners conducted the whole range of actions in the fight against submarines - tracking, evading tactics, attack and counterattack with maneuvering underwater. "The firing was carried out at the final stages of the exercise. Each crew fired two volleys of dummy torpedoes at the notional enemy," the press service added.