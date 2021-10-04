Azerbaijani, Turkish, Georgian military begin military exercise in Georgia

BAKU, October 4. /TASS/. The Eternity 2021 military exercise, bringing together the military of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia, has started in Georgia, the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"During the exercises, consisting of the theoretical and practical parts, military from three countries and representatives of respective state agencies will fulfill tasks of organizing the protection of regional economic projects," the ministry said. According to it, the military drills will continue until October 8.

Earlier, Baku announced a meeting of the Azerbaijani, Georgian and Turkish defense ministers in Georgia’s Kakheti. Talks will focus on the development of cooperation between the three countries on the military, military-technical and military-educational fronts among others.

The press service of the Georgian Defense Ministry, for its part, said that the military exercises bring together 200 military from three countries. In particular, they will train a scenario to protect security of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline.