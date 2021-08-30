Russia, Serbia discuss military and economic cooperation

BELGRADE, August 30. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Tatyana Shevtsova and Serbian Defense Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic discussed bilateral military and economic cooperation in Belgrade, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"The meeting was held in a warm and constructive atmosphere. The sides discussed the issues of military and economic cooperation," the ministry said in a statement.

As the Russian deputy defense minister said, the International Army Games are an important area of joint combat training.

Serbia is hosting the Guardian of Order military police competition as a stage of the 2021 International Amy Games.

Both sides exchanged gifts during their encounter. The Serbian defense minister was presented with a working 1:4 miniature copy of the Mosin infantry rifle (in service with the Imperial Russian Army from 1891). For its part, the Serbian side presented Shevtsova with a miniature icon of Saint Petka and a bayonet of the M48 rifle produced by the Serbian Zastava firearms manufacturer and operational in the Yugoslav army from the early 1950s.

"Your presence at the opening of the Army Games is a great honor for us. I am very glad to hear that our boys have performed well at these Games. This is a big success for our small country and our small army, and we are proud that we have done all this together with you," Stefanovic said.

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Tatyana Shevtsova arrived in Serbia on a two-day working visit on August 29 to take part in the opening of the Guardian of Order military police competition as part of the International Army Games.