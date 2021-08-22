Russia is undisputed world leader in combat aviation - Putin

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russia is the undisputed world leader in combat aviation, domestic aircraft are the best, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with representatives of United Russia.

"As for combat aviation, the whole world is well aware that we are the undisputed leaders in the field of combat aviation. Our combat vehicles are not only competitive, they are the best in the world. I say this without any exaggeration, but also with a sense of pride in our aviators and aircraft manufacturers," Putin said.

The President recalled that since Soviet times, civil aviation has been developing based on the needs for combat aviation, "often civil aircraft were military transport vehicles adapted for civilian purposes." That is why historically there were certain difficulties in the Russian aviation industry, Putin said.

But in recent years the situation has changed, "undoubtedly for the better, Russian civil aviation is becoming a part of world civil aviation," Putin said.

As an example, he named the Sukhoi Superjet 100, a Russian product that specialists from France and Italy also worked on and "worked very effectively."

"These are the first machines that were entirely designed in digital form. This aircraft is actively used and will be used in the future. But this is not enough, and now we need a medium-range aircraft," the Russian leader added.