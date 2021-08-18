Russia to hold robotics competition at Army 2021 military-technical forum

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry will hold a robotics competition and demonstrate combat robots at the upcoming Army 2021 international military-technical forum, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper on Wednesday.

"A championship for control of unmanned aerial vehicles and robotic systems will be held on August 25-26 as part of the forum," the defense chief said.

The competition will feature combat and reconnaissance robots and also robots designed for clearing mines, extinguishing fires and operating in hazardous environments, he said.

"This year, I recommend visiting the cluster of artificial intelligence, radio-electronic and information technologies in Pavilion A on the territory of the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center as part of Russia’s Science and Technology Year," Shoigu said.

Overall, the Army 2021 military-technical forum will feature over 20,000 military and dual-purpose products developed by about 1,500 enterprises, including 12 foreign companies, the Russian defense chief said.

The Army-2021 International Military-Technical Forum will run on the premises of the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center and also at the Kubinka airfield and at the Alabino practice range outside Moscow on August 22-28.