Foreign customers eye Russia’s Mi-28NM combat helicopter

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow Region/, July 21. /TASS/. Potential foreign customers show interest in Russia’s latest Mi-28NM attack helicopter, Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev told reporters at the MAKS-2021 international air show on Wednesday.

"There is interest in the Mi-28NM. As of today, we have no requests [for the possible delivery of this helicopter] yet, Russia’s military cooperation chief said.

The previous modification of the Mi-28NM helicopter has proven its efficiency, he said. "It was worth modernizing this helicopter," he added.

The Mi-28NM gunship performed its debut flight on October 12, 2016, and is an upgraded version of the Mi-28N combat helicopter. The Mi-28NM has a dual control system. As compared to the Mi-28N where the operator in the front cabin was limited in piloting capabilities, the upgraded version offers the possibility of its full-fledged control from any cabin.

The new gunship has received a mast-mounted radar, a new sighting and piloting navigation system, and an improved radar station.

The MAKS-2021, one of the world’s top three air shows, is running in the suburban town of Zhukovsky outside Moscow on July 20-25.