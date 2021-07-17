Russian aerobatic groups to perform at MAKS-2021 air show

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russia’s renowned aerobatic teams - Strizhi (Swifts), Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights), Sokoly Rossii (Falcons of Russia) and Berkuts (Golden Eagles) - will perform at the MAKS-2021 air show, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"Strizhi and Russkiye Vityazi aerobatic teams have completed final training flights to practice their updated programs for six aircraft, and also practiced a set of aerobatic stunts flying in the Kubinka Diamond formation," the ministry said on Friday.

During MAKS-2021, Berkuts will fly four Mi-28N attack helicopters.

Falcons of Russia, flying Su-35S air defense fighter jets, will demonstrate elements of close-range aerial battle between fighter aircraft, as well as attack and defense actions.

This year, the MAKS-2021 aerospace show will run in the suburban town of Zhukovsky outside Moscow on July 20-25.