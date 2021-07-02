USC shipyards equipped to build stealth ships — CEO

MOSCOW, July 2. Assets of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) have the technology and material to build stealth corvettes, USC CEO Alexei Rakhmanov said in an interview with TASS.

"They are definitely capable. Furthermore, such a ship - Project 20386 Mercury corvette - is under construction now," Rakhmanov said, responding to a question whether the company’s shipyards can build ships with stealth technologies.

Reducing the detection range for naval warships by any reconnaissance aids is a task that the navies of many countries want to resolve, the top manager said, citing the destroyer Zumwalt as an example. "Nevertheless, we are also moving in the same direction," Rakhmanov added.