Russia to further develop military cooperation with Serbia, says defense chief

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry intends to further develop Russia-Serbia cooperation in the military and military-technical spheres, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at a working meeting with Speaker of the National Assembly (parliament) of Serbia Ivica Dadic in Moscow on Wednesday.

"Today, we are actively developing our military and military-technical cooperation. We are holding joint drills. Serbian officers are training and studying at our universities, and we propose expanding this practice," the Russian defense chief said.

The Russian servicemen have recently returned from large-scale drills that have been successfully held on the territory of Serbia, the defense minister recalled.

"I believe that the drills, which will run both in Russia and on Serbian territory, will be successful as well," Shoigu added.