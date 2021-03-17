Accounts Chamber finds violations in defense sector worth almost 125 bln rubles in 2020

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Violations detected in 2020 by Russia’s Accounts Chamber in the sphere of defense, national security and law enforcement amount to 124.9 billion rubles (about $1.7 billion at the current exchange rate), the chamber said in the report about its work in 2020.

Last year, the chamber carried out 31 audits in this sector. In its work, the chamber focuses "not only on detecting violations and irregularities, which amounted to 124.9 billion rubles in total, but first of all on reasons why they occurred."

According to the report, the violations are linked mostly to procurement activities (102.7 billion rubles, or $1.4 billion), compiling and presenting accounting records (8.2 billion rubles, or $112.5 million), and failure to ensure effectiveness and productivity of the use of funds (5.8 billion rubles, or almost $80 million).

According to the report, the Audit Chamber’s relevant department presented three reports to the Russian president in connection with its findings, two of them jointly with the National Security Council.

"Having considered them, the president of the Russian Federation gave corresponding instructions to state bodies," the report says.

According to the document, 212.2 million rubles (about $3 million) were returned to the federal budget in 2021 as a result of the chamber’s audits last year. Also, the chamber prevented the unlawful use of 100.3 million rubles ($1.38 million) from the state budget.